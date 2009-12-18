Seniors Group Leader Endorses Das Williams for Assembly

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Thursday that Henry “Hank” Lacayo, state president of the Congress of California Seniors, has endorsed his campaign for the 35th District.

“For several years, I have closely observed Das Williams provide outstanding services for those most in need, senior citizens and their families,” Lacayo said. “Das is approachable, cares, is well-informed and will be a great addition to the California State Assembly.”

Lacayo represents nearly 700,000 seniors in his capacity as president of the Congress of California Seniors. He is also chairman of the Policy and Advocacy Committee for the California Commission on Aging, adviser to the National Association for the Hispanic Elderly and coordinator for the Southern California UAW Retiree Council.

Lacayo helped found the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and the U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and lifetime member of the American Legion.

“I am so honored to have the support of a leader and advocate the caliber of Hank Lacayo,” Williams said. “Hank has been at the forefront of so many critical local, state and national movements, and I am eager to continue to work with him as a member of our state legislature.”

Williams, a member of the Santa Barbara City Council, is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.