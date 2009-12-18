Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

State Declares 2010 the Year of the Checkpoint

A record $8 million in OTS grant funding will support the efforts of 148 law enforcement agencies

By Larry Hockman | December 18, 2009 | 12:33 p.m.

Just in time for the holiday travel season, state traffic safety officials continued to tighten their firm grip on drunken drivers by declaring 2010 the “Year of the Checkpoint” and announcing a record $8 million in grant funding to 148 law enforcement agencies for DUI checkpoints — up from $5 million in 2009.

The California Office of Traffic Safety will fund more than 2,500 sobriety checkpoints in 2010, a 47 percent increase over the 1,700 conducted this year, more than 250 of which will take place from Friday to Jan. 3 as part of the December DUI crackdown enforcement campaign, “Report Drunk Drivers. Call 9-1-1.”

“To my knowledge, California conducts more checkpoints than any other state,” OTS director Christopher Murphy said. “DUI checkpoints are time-tested and proven as the most effective DUI countermeasure, and I’m gratified that we’re seeing the lifesaving results.”

Since OTS and law enforcement began placing increased emphasis and funding toward sobriety checkpoints in 2006, alcohol-related deaths have declined in California. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, DUI deaths declined in California by 9.1 percent from 2007 to 2008, marking a total decrease of nearly 21 percent from the most recent high point in 2005. In addition, statewide DUI arrests in 2008 were 214,811 — the highest since 1993.

“The California Highway Patrol will join more than 400 local agencies across the state over the next two weeks and throughout next year, taking part in sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and multiagency task force operations to get drunk drivers off the roads,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “The public can help by, first and foremost, planning ahead before you celebrate and designating a nondrinking driver. If you see a drunk driver, call 9-1-1.”

All the research points to DUI checkpoints as a major contributor to the declines.  When checkpoints are mounted effectively and regularly, studies have shown up to 25 percent declines in alcohol related deaths and injuries.

OTS will fund checkpoint operations by the CHP and regional Avoid DUI task force programs covering 42 counties and more than 400 local police departments. Increased checkpoints will target California’s “Top 50 DUI Cities” with even more sobriety checkpoints in 2010. The number of OTS-funded DUI checkpoints in these Top 50 DUI Cities topped out at 605 in fiscal year 2009. With increased funding, that number is expected to hit 975 in 2010, an increase of more than 60 percent.

In addition to the checkpoints, the state’s traffic safety and transportation departments are working together on multiple enforcement and public education fronts, with OTS, CHP, Caltrans, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and Department of Motor Vehicles all playing major roles. Among private sector partners in the effort are more than 1,300 7-Eleven stores throughout California and 115 Raley’s supermarkets in Northern California that have joined the campaign to promote the “Plan Ahead. Designate a Sober Driver” message.

“We are grateful for and heartened by the support of 7-Eleven and Raley’s management and employees,” Murphy said. “By working together to encourage customers to use a sober designated driver when they celebrate, we can prevent serious DUI tragedies this holiday season.”

This special campaign is one of many tactics that are part of the ongoing anti-DUI effort from the California Strategic Highway Safety Plan. The plan lists the reduction of impaired driving-related fatalities as its first Challenge Area. Grant funding from the NHTSA will be administered by the OTS through the Business, Transportation and Housing Agency.

Click here for a list of the Top 50 DUI Cities and 148 special DUI grant cities.

— Larry Hockman is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 