Vehicle Fire Causes Minor Exterior Damage to Maritime Museum

A city-owned vehicle is destroyed and one is damaged in the blaze

A vehicle fire Friday morning destroyed a vehicle owned the city of Santa Barbara, damaged another and caused minor heat damage to the exterior of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the fire about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Harbor Way.

Harbor Patrol units were first on the scene and reported a vehicle fully engulfed. Firefighters arrived soon after, and a structure fire response was requested because of the exposure to nearby buildings.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and kept exposure damage to a minimum.

The two city vehicles were parked about 5 feet from the museum. There was no interior damage to the museum, and no reported injuries.

Investigators believe the fire to be suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

