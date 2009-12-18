Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vehicle Fire Causes Minor Exterior Damage to Maritime Museum

A city-owned vehicle is destroyed and one is damaged in the blaze

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 18, 2009 | 8:03 p.m.

A vehicle fire Friday morning destroyed a vehicle owned the city of Santa Barbara, damaged another and caused minor heat damage to the exterior of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the fire about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Harbor Way.

Harbor Patrol units were first on the scene and reported a vehicle fully engulfed. Firefighters arrived soon after, and a structure fire response was requested because of the exposure to nearby buildings.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and kept exposure damage to a minimum.

The two city vehicles were parked about 5 feet from the museum. There was no interior damage to the museum, and no reported injuries.

Investigators believe the fire to be suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 