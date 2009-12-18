Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

YMCA Youth and Family Services Elects Chairman for Board of Managers

Dave Morley brings extensive experience as an organizational leader

By Susan Sawyer | December 18, 2009 | 12:14 p.m.

Dave Morley
Dave Morley

Dave Morley has been elected chairman of the board of managers of YMCA Youth and Family Services, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA that operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter in downtown Santa Barbara, the Isla Vista Teen Center in the heart of Isla Vista and Street Outreach Services in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Morley has had a distinguished career developing, implementing and managing admissions and recruiting efforts for colleges and universities on the West Coast.

Before joining SBCC as an academic counselor with the Extended Opportunities Programs and Services program, he served as the dean of admissions and financial aid at Westmont College.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, he served as the director of outreach and retention for CSU Sacramento after serving in many roles at Whitworth College in Spokane, Wash., including director of admissions and assistant to the president.

Morley brings to his new role not only a deep connection to the Santa Barbara community and extensive experience as an organizational leader, but a clear understanding of the special challenges faced by the youths served by the programs of Youth and Family Services.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

