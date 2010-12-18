Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:35 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Still on the Lam, Evi Quaid Earns New Arrest Warrant

Fugitive fails to show for probation hearing on hotel charge; Randy Quaid due in court Wednesday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 18, 2010 | 1:48 p.m.

When you’ve already forfeited $1 million in bail, what’s another $100,000?

Evi Quaid
That’s apparently the attitude of fugitive Evi Quaid, who failed to show up for her latest court date in Santa Barbara, and for her trouble — or lack of it — earned a $100,000 warrant for her arrest.

Randy Quaid is due in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday, but by all accounts is still in Canada with his wife.

The Quaids fled to Vancouver, British Columbia, in October, claiming they were being hunted by “Hollywood star-whackers” who allegedly have already killed a number of fellow actors, among them David Carradine, Heath Ledger and Chris Penn. The couple requested asylum from Canadian authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities in Santa Barbara County were hunting the pair for entirely different reasons. Randy Quaid, 60, and Evi Quaid, 47, are wanted in Santa Barbara for allegedly living in and trashing the guest house of a vacant property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive. They were arrested and charged with trespassing and vandalism in the September incident, and Evi Quaid was also charged with resisting arrest.

Arrest warrants were issued in October after the Quaids failed to appear in court to face the charges. They’ve already forfeited $1 million in bail in the case.

When Evi Quaid failed to show in court Thursday for a probation hearing related to a previous misdemeanor charge of defrauding an innkeeper, Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa issued a new $100,000 arrest warrant. In April, she pleaded no contest in the case, which involved a disputed and unpaid $10,000 bill at the San Ysidro Ranch. Evi Quaid agreed to pay $10,500 in restitution and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two hotels in the Santa Barbara area. All charges against Randy Quaid were dropped in that case.

Should Evi Quaid return to Santa Barbara, she’ll need a new attorney as Bob Sanger, who has represented her previously, withdrew from her case Thursday. In November, Sanger had announced that he would no longer represent the Quaids in the trespassing and vandalism case.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

