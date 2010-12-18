Letter to the Editor: No More Lame-Duck Congress

On Nov. 2, the American people sent a clear message: Stop spending, cut the national debt and stop ramming unwanted legislation down our throats from backroom deals.

Was Congress listening? The answer is no, as a vengeful lame-duck Congress is in the process of forcing through its unpopular agenda, which includes more spending and mayhem, “don’t ask, don’t tell,” the Dream Act, the Start Treaty, cap-and-trade and the death tax.

For this lame-duck Congress to act like it has a mandate to do anything it wants, after its leadership was soundly defeated, shows they want to rule us and expect us to put up and shut up. Their arrogance is why their approval rating is at a record low.

What is a lame-duck session? Currently, any meeting of Congress that occurs between a congressional election in November and the following Jan. 3 is considered a lame-duck session of Congress. With confusing messages from the media, it is hard to keep in mind that the lame-duck session’s participants are members of the old existing Congress and not the newly elected Congress.

In recent years and especially today, both parties have abused lame-duck sessions by cramming through pet projects and agenda-driven legislation. The abuse of the 2010 lame-duck session is especially egregious and flies in the face of a clear mandate by the American people.

The 2010 lame-duck Congress has left many important and complicated issues to be dealt with in the 11th hour. Never mind that they are making backroom deals, haven’t read the bills and want to pass the Start Treaty that will put America in more danger. These issues should be dealt with in the next session of Congress, not rushed through in a short lame-duck session. On top of everything, this Congress is giving Americans the finger by staying in the Capitol at Christmas time and wasting time and our money.

America, we need change. It is time to do away with lame-duck sessions. The mockery going on now is ugly and an abuse of the electorate. What will it take to stop it?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria