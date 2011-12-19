Chance of Showers to Greet Start of Christmas Week

Cloudy skies to give way to sunshine, warmer temperatures before clouding up again for a cooler Christmas

A low-pressure system will bring a chance of drizzle to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast early Monday, with a chance of showers later Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said drizzle is possible before 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a 20 percent chance of showers. Clouds are expected to give way to mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon.

Daytime temperatures are forecast for the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 40s.

The weather service said sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s are expected through Thursday but Christmas weekend is likely to be cloudy and cooler.

