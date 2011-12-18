With Thousands Owed in Back Taxes, La Casa de la Raza May Be Forced to Sell Building to County

Lower Eastside nonprofit reportedly is delinquent on nearly $90,000 in property taxes as officials try to pinpoint exact figure

After owing nearly $90,000 in property taxes to Santa Barbara County, La Casa de la Raza could be facing even more trouble as the county eyes a sale of the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization’s building to make up for the default.

The Lower Eastside community center, which focuses on preserving Latino cultural heritage and providing an umbrella for services, occupies a nearly two-acre site at 601 E. Montecito St. La Casa de la Raza, which was founded in 1971, currently owns the building but has been in default on the property since the 2004-2005 tax year.

The organization currently owes $87,669 in property taxes, according to Harry Hagen, the county’s treasurer and tax collector.

“The county could be forced to recover the taxes, penalties and costs by conducting a tax sale,” Hagen told Noozhawk in an email last week. “This would be a public auction and the title conveyed by deed.”

No date has been set for a sale, but the auction must be completed before June 30, 2014. La Casa de la Raza would have the right to satisfy the delinquency up to 5 p.m. the day before the sale date.



“I would say this type of action is infrequent but nonprofits, like for-profit companies, routinely go delinquent,” Hagen said.

But La Casa de la Raza executive director Raquel Lopez told Noozhawk on Thursday that the taxes have been an ongoing issue, and that the organization has been transparent about it.

“We’ve been told from different folks, including the county, that California changed the regulations for nonprofits several years back,” she said. All of a sudden, Lopez said, the state was paying attention to nonprofit organizations, and asking for tax money.

La Casa de la Raza has been working with an attorney to sort out exactly what it owes, and has been told not to pay on the default until a final amount has been determined, Lopez said.

She said La Casa de la Raza has had a good relationship with the county, as long as it continues to provide updates about its payment progress.

“We’re absolutely concerned because we want to make sure we pay if there’s anything we owed,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she is concerned about rumors that have surfaced surrounding La Casa de la Raza’s financial challenges, including one that the organization plans to sell the building to a Montecito couple.

“It’s completely untrue,” she said.

Lopez, who came on board almost seven years ago, said she and an attorney are still trying to figure out whether the organization paid taxes, if any, since its founding.

“People didn’t keep files the way we do now,” she said, adding that the absence of thorough record-keeping has created additional work.

Complicating the issue is the fact that several for-profit operations have also used the building in the past, forcing a change in the structure’s zoning designation. Now, only nonprofit activities are held in the space, but Lopez said trying to clear up the change has been a challenge.

“It’s been inconsistent and a bit of mystery,” she said. “We want to be precise and if we do owe something, make sure it’s based on current business in the building.”

La Casa de la Raza will be holding a Jan. 12 benefit to help raise money for the discrepancy. Details will be forthcoming, officials said.

Lopez said she welcomes help from the community on this issue.

“It’s really complicated,” she said. “If you want to join in and help, we would not hesitate.”

Click here for more information on La Casa de la Raza, or call 805.965.8581.

