Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: History of a Simple Home Repair Job

Professionalism pays, for the customer and for the person performing the work

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | December 18, 2011 | 2:39 p.m.

We needed a relatively simple repair job on our house recently. Here’s a short history of how that went.

No. 1 — I called a friend of a friend who is a handyman-type person and asked him to look at the job and give me a bid. A few days later he showed up, took a quick look at the job and gave me a verbal quote of $60. Based on prior information, I knew that was a very low bid and I said, “I’ll give you $100.” We agreed there was no rush on the job and he would let me know when he had the time to do the job.

Weeks went by and I finally called him to ask when he could get to the job. It was then that he told me that he thought the job was worth $200. (Remember, he had bid $60 and I had offered him $100.) I told him I’d think about it.

No. 2 — I looked in the newspaper under “Handyman” and called the second guy. He showed up, looked at the job and told me, again verbally, that the job would cost $100, but, “You furnish the material.” When I told him I didn’t want to be responsible for running around to buy whatever he needed — and maybe buy the wrong stuff — he answered that he meant that he would supply the material but it would be extra. When I asked him how much extra, he said he wasn’t sure. I told him I’d think about it.

No. 3 — I found the third guy on the Internet. He showed up, handed me his business card and inspected the job. Then he went out to his truck, wrote out a detailed estimate of what the job would cost and came back and handed it to me. It showed what he would do, how long he thought it would take and what the materials would cost. He was thorough and professional. His price? $230.

Guess who I gave the job to?

When I have a job that I need to have done, I want it to be done quickly, professionally, and of course, as economically as possible. Note: I did not say as cheaply as possible.

When someone — as in the case of the first two so-called handymen — treats me unprofessionally, I will tend to assume that their work will be unprofessional as well. Perhaps that’s unfair. But the way I look at it is this: If I get a professional estimate, I can be pretty sure I will get a professional job. On the other hand, I may get professional work from unprofessional business people who act unprofessionally but I’d rather not take the chance. And I don’t want to take the chance that the work will be done unprofessionally (read: badly). I’d rather pay a little more to be sure the job is done right.

My point to anyone who is in business: Act professionally and you will be respected for it and you’ll get more work. Get some business cards. They are easy and inexpensive on the Internet. Buy a simple estimate book and rubber-stamp your name on the pages.

Be professional — no matter what kind of work you do.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 