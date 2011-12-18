Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High Alumni All-Star Jazz Musicians Are Back in Town to Give You an Afternoon of Jazz

Noozhawk readers get a discount on tickets to Dec. 27 performance at Montecito Country Club

By Andrew Adams | December 18, 2011 | 12:18 p.m.

Seven of Santa Barbara High School’s award-winning Jazz Stars attending the acclaimed Berklee College of Music and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston will be closing down 2011 from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

The Santa Barbara High Alumni All-Star Jazz Band and Combos will be joined by local favorite Peter Clark and other guest artists.

The afternoon will be kicked off by Grammy Spotlight finalist and Berklee Presidential Scholar Lito Hernandez on alto sax, Berklee’s Jared Yee on tenor, Victor Murillo on bass, and Matt Raphaelian and Quincy Jones on drums. Berklee has more Grammy winners than any school in the world.

The Berklee boys will be joined by MIT’s 2012 Faculty Brushard Scholar nominee Andrew Adams on tenor and flute, Biola University’s three-time soloist awardee Robert Harrell on trumpet and bass, Nathaniel Taylor on keyboards, along with other SBHS alumni and current advanced jazz band students, including Johnny Wegar and Harry Swalley.

Tickets are $20 with reservation by Dec. 24; $25 at the door; and $15 for students, SBHS alumni, Santa Barbara Jazz Society members and Noozhawk readers who make reservations by Dec. 24.

For advanced reservations, text your name and number to 805.680.3939, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Student performers are available to play at private, organizational and corporate events from now through January. Their next gig is from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. Availability remains for Dec. 30 and 31 and throughout January.

Little-Known Facts

» The SBHS Advanced Jazz Band Program has historically had the highest concentrations of National Merit and AP Distinguished and Commended scholars, including a recent National Merit Scholar.

» World-class Berklee College is located across the street from M.I.T. and just down the street from Harvard. The Berklee Method is an elaborate system that employs mathematical permutation and combination process to generate rhythms, melodies and harmonies. It was founded in 1945 by a family with ties to M.I.T. to develop the highest level of nonconservatory musical talent aka jazz, contemporary, soul, rock, funk and Latin. Berklee is the hub for musical creation,  production and implementation of the latest technology, much of it coming from M.I.T., where the Internet was launched along with many other inventions that “changed the world.”

Andrew Adams is a 2010 graduate of Santa Barbara High School and a sophomore at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 