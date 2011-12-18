Tierney Sutton Named Lobero Theatre’s Jazz Artist in Residence

The Lobero Theatre Foundation is proud to announce Tierney Sutton as its first Jazz Artist in Residence for 2011-2012, further cementing the foundation’s relationship with one of the most celebrated and adventurous jazz vocalist of our time.

Sutton, along with colleagues and students of the Los Angeles Music Academy, are offering complimentary workshops to Santa Barbara schools and social service agencies based on the exercise of “circle singing” to encourage active listening, communication and community building.

“Jazz is an art form, based on crossing lines and uniting seemingly divergent strains into harmony,” Sutton said. “The work I have envisioned for (this residency) uses art, jazz and improv as a metaphor for cooperation and community building.”

Similar to a drum circle, “circle singing” is a group activity based on listening and responding. Participants are asked to bring samples of their playlists from any genre, which Sutton and her colleagues interpret to create multipart melodic and rhythmic songs without words. Participants are guided to join in and elaborate as they desire. These workshops offer an opportunity to experience the joy of music making and the power of listening and contributing in an improvisational manner.

While a music-based exercise, the program requires absolutely no musical training or skill.

“I think it’s important to expand beyond the usual parameters of school bands and be ready to work with the general school population,” Sutton said.

By its very nature, the exercise touches on principles of successful group dynamics: active listening, individual contribution and working together.

In October 2011, Incredible Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) engaged in the first sessions, at which 60 elementary school-aged students created songs, explored the improvisational possibilities of “Happy Birthday,” and experimented with vocal percussion. Sutton and her colleagues returned to the Lobero Theatre in November for a circle-sing exercise with 20 teenage participants from the Academy of the Healing Arts (AHA!).

More workshops are planned throughout the year. If you are interested in exploring these workshops with your group, contact Lobero youth and community programs coordinator Holly Chadwin at 805.966.4946 x613 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Lobero Theatre Foundation believes that all young people should have the opportunity to participate in the performing arts as both audience members and artists. During the 2009-2010 school year, Lobero youth programs helped more than 1,400 students attend performances by the Santa Barbara Dance Theatre at the Lobero. More than 10,000 students participated in various outreach programs, with approximately 360 community members receiving free tickets to Lobero LIVE shows. More than 100 music students were able to participate in clinics and master classes with professional musicians.

The Lobero Youth and Community Outreach activities are sponsored by Noozhawk, KCSB, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Raintree Foundation, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Education Outreach Committee, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara Independent and Venoco Inc..

— Angie Bertucci is marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.