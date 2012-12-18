Downtown Businesses Decorate with Cheer This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts.

The 2012 grand prize winner is Lewis & Clark at 1116 State St. in La Arcada. This locally owned business spreads holiday cheer with a traditional feel. Angels and Santa gnomes welcome you to its holiday world of treasures and trinkets. With garland hung high and poinsettia flowers tucked in every corner, this window display is one not to miss.

More than 26 downtown businesses participated in this year’s festivities, and each window stayed true to the business while maintaining a holiday theme. Highlights include rooftop ornaments, elegantly decorated windows with traditional Christmas trimmings, unique holiday décor, creative displays made from scratch and sparkling lights from top to bottom.

We would like to thank the Santa Barbara Independent and the many businesses that are participating to help create the festive atmosphere of the holiday season throughout downtown.

The following businesses are awarded for their outstanding efforts:

» 2012 Award of Excellence — Lewis & Clark, 1116 State St.

» Director’s Award — Chase Restaurant & Lounge, 1012 State St.

» Best Holiday Spirit Award — Paris Street Boutique, 1221 State St.

» Creativity Award — Paseo Nuevo Guest Services, 651 Paseo Nuevo

» Corporate Award — Anthropologie, 1123 State St.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.