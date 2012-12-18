Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Downtown Businesses Decorate with Cheer This Holiday Season

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | December 18, 2012 | 6:50 p.m.

‘Tis the season for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts.

The 2012 grand prize winner is Lewis & Clark at 1116 State St. in La Arcada. This locally owned business spreads holiday cheer with a traditional feel. Angels and Santa gnomes welcome you to its holiday world of treasures and trinkets. With garland hung high and poinsettia flowers tucked in every corner, this window display is one not to miss.

More than 26 downtown businesses participated in this year’s festivities, and each window stayed true to the business while maintaining a holiday theme. Highlights include rooftop ornaments, elegantly decorated windows with traditional Christmas trimmings, unique holiday décor, creative displays made from scratch and sparkling lights from top to bottom.

We would like to thank the Santa Barbara Independent and the many businesses that are participating to help create the festive atmosphere of the holiday season throughout downtown.

The following businesses are awarded for their outstanding efforts:

» 2012 Award of Excellence — Lewis & Clark, 1116 State St.

» Director’s Award — Chase Restaurant & Lounge, 1012 State St.

» Best Holiday Spirit Award — Paris Street Boutique, 1221 State St.

» Creativity Award — Paseo Nuevo Guest Services, 651 Paseo Nuevo

» Corporate Award — Anthropologie, 1123 State St.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 