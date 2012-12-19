Goleta Council Approves Expanding Office Space, Renovating Chambers

With plans to eventually move into their own City Hall, officials will proceed with low-cost changes to their leased building on Cremona Drive

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday signed off on Council Chambers improvements and leasing extra office space in its building at 130 Cremona Drive.

Since the city eventually hopes to move into its own City Hall and is leasing the current space, leaders don’t want to spend too much on improvements, according to Community Services Director Steve Wagner.

He said the approved design for improvements to the Council Chambers includes new microphone and audio-visual systems, a dais to replace the portable tables with curtains stapled on, drapes to replace the hospital curtains lining the room, an ADA-compliant lectern, painted walls and Design Review Board presentation tables.

The design is low-cost, includes equipment that can be moved later, and improves the presentation of the chambers to audiences who watch meetings on television or in person, he added.

Project costs will go out to bid, but they’re estimated at $156,100.

The city isn’t replacing the ceiling tiles, audience seating or carpet, which were considered in previous designs.

Early next year, the city will also take over about 3,800 square feet of space on the second floor of its office building to make room for its expanding staff.

So far, the city has converted conference rooms and supply closets into offices, and needs to move eight to 10 offices to the next floor, City Manager Dan Singer said. Four new employees are joining the city next month, he said, and space is needed for interns, contractors, the public information officer and planning department offices.

The extra space will cost another $100,000 per year in rent, for $600,000 total for the city’s lease.

City Councilman Jim Farr said the raised rent is just another incentive for the city to find its own building.

