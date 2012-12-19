Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: On Passing

By Leslie Colasse | December 19, 2012 | 2:41 a.m.

As individuals and communities, we experience births and the arrival of new “family” members and deaths that result in the loss of others.

This year, however, we seem to have lost an exceptional group of male role models in our community, and this must be acknowledged as we pass into 2013 for the cumulative effect that it may result in for our city. Babatunde Folayemi, Matt Sanchez and Barry Berkus were exceptional men. They were passionate — about youth in our community, about cars, about art, about eliminating gangs and about built form that shapes our self-image.

These men gave of themselves to make our community a more beautiful place both from the inside out and the outside in. They will be missed and will continue to be mourned.

As a mother of a young man growing up in our town (yours, mine and my son’s), I pray that on the eve of this new year, there will be men who stand up and step in to continue the unchartered courses that these men pursued. Boys need men to look up to and to model themselves after.

I wholeheartedly look forward to welcoming the new guard and pray that they will adequately honor the memories of those who have come before.

Leslie Colasse
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 