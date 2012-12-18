Make-A-Wish Toy Shelves Need Replenishing

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.
It is always in need of certain types of toys used as part of “first gifts” when meeting wish children and at wish presentation parties.
When a team of wish granters goes into a household, they bring a small gift for every child in the house. At a wish presentation party, they bring items that will enhance the wish.
Items needed include:
» 1. Gift cards — Best Buy, bowling, movies, grocery
» 2. Disposable camera with flash (regular and underwater)
» 3. Small travel games, card games, mad-libs, coloring books and crayons — activities for teens are greatest needs
» 4. Handheld electronic games with batteries
» 5. Portable DVD players, MP3 players, iPods
New, unwrapped items can be delivered to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties at 4222 Market St., Suite D in Ventura, or call 805.676.9474 to arrange a delivery time.
— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.