Robert Toledo Elected Board Chairman for Music Academy of the West

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | December 18, 2012 | 6:05 p.m.

Robert Toledo
Robert Toledo

Robert Toledo, a former sales and marketing executive who went on to head his own beverage distribution enterprise, has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

Also elected to the board’s executive committee for 2013 were Margaret Cafarelli as first vice chair and Regina Roney as secretary. Sharon Westby, who had been serving as chair, was named treasurer, and Judith Getto, who had been serving as secretary, was named second vice chair. The academy board elections took place Dec. 4.

Born in New York City, Toledo earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at St. John’s University before working in sales at Philip Morris International. After serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he held a succession of positions with Miller Brewing Company over two decades, retiring as vice president of marketing in 1990 to acquire the beverage distributorship Miller Brands Inc. in Seattle.

A Santa Barbara resident since 2000, Toledo joined the Music Academy board in 2005. He has served on the Campus Renovation, Finance and Education Policy committees and currently chairs the Marketing Committee.

A former board secretary (2007-09), Toledo was named first vice chair in 2010. Music Academy board officers serve terms of one year unless re-elected. Toledo previously served on the boards for Transition House (including a two-year term as president beginning in 2005) and the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

“The Music Academy of the West continues to make significant progress in its mission to train the next generation of great classical musicians,” he said. “I am looking forward to and am very pleased to have the opportunity to further the academy’s important work.”

In related developments, the following individuals were re-elected to three-year terms on the Music Academy board: Andy Chou, Getto, Kandy Luria-Budgor, Maurice Singer and Toledo. Newly elected to three-year terms were Philip Bernstein, David Bradford, Gamble Parks and Steve Singleton. (Announcements about the latter appointments will be distributed separately.) James Davidson, Robert Nourse and Robert Weinman will retire from the board effective Dec. 31.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

