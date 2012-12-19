Santa Barbara Council Advances Tajiguas Landfill Project

With the Santa Barbara City Council’s consent Tuesday, the environmental review will move forward for a Resource Recovery Park at the Tajiguas Landfill.

The County of Santa Barbara and cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Buellton and Solvang are working to develop a materials-recovery facility and an anaerobic digestion facility to extend the life of the landfill, which is located in a canyon along the Gaviota Coast west of Goleta.

The county and Goleta already have approved the “term sheet” — a non-binding summary of the proposed project that outlines a timeline for negotiating contracts after the environmental review is complete.

The county and cities will be negotiating with Mustang Renewable Power Ventures LLC, as the preferred vendor, Santa Barbara environmental services manager Matt Fore said Tuesday.

Negotiations will decide where the facilities will be located, what tipping fees will be charged, what technologies and revenue-sharing formulas will be used, and more.

A Resource Recovery Project could increase the South Coast’s diversion rates and double the number of years before the Tajiguas Landfill reaches its capacity, Fore said.

The project, as proposed, also would generate renewable energy.

“This is a big step forward,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

