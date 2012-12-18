Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara LAFCO Executive Officer Bob Braitman Submits Resignation

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 18, 2012 | 7:16 p.m.

Bob Braitman, executive officer of the Santa Barbara Local Agency Formation Commission, has announced his resignation from the post, effective June 30, 2013.

In a letter Monday to LAFCO Chairman Jeff Moorhouse and other members, Braitman said the date of his resignation will correspond with the end of the fiscal year, which means the next fiscal year budget for the commission that regulates city boundaries can be planned with his departure in mind.

Braitman told Noozhawk on Tuesday that he’s leaving next year after 20 years as an officer in Santa Barbara’s LAFCO and 20 years before that as an executive in Ventura’s commission.

“It’s about time to do it,” Braitman said. “I’ve been here for almost 20 years. I’ve enjoyed it very much. LAFCO is a great organization that does great things. It’s probably time in my life to move on and do other things.

“I’ve still got six months. Obviously, I wanted to give sufficient notice so that they can do what they need to fill my position.”

Braitman also informed LAFCO commissioners in the letter that new plans should be made to provide professional, clerical and accounting services, which are currently performed by his Braitman & Associates firm.

Braitman said he plans to compile and in March present a 20-year report of LAFCO’s impact and achievement highlights. One of his personal highlights, Braitman said, was the incorporation of Goleta.

As someone who’s been a LAFCO commissioner about as long as Braitman has been around, Santa Maria City Councilman Bob Orach said Tuesday that they have weathered some local changes together. Among them would be expansion in Santa Maria and incorporation of Buellton and Goleta.

“He’s probably, if not the premiere, one of the premiere executive directors in all of California. He’s very well thought of; very well revered,” Orach said of Braitman. “Bob has been at the forefront of presenting our rights and responsibilities,” Orach continued. “I’m going to miss (him) deeply. You don’t find those kind of people around.”

Moorhouse said Tuesday that the commission is likely to accept Braitman’s resignation at its next meeting on Jan. 3, at which time it would be more appropriate to comment on his pending departure. He added that the commission will also discuss transition at the meeting.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

