Santa Ynez Chumash Benefit Concert Raises $25,000 for Toys for Tots

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians raised $25,000 on Saturday during its ninth annual Toys for Tots Benefit Concert, which featured “Christmas with The Celts” at the Samala Showroom.

Anita Pomerantz, a spokeswoman for the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, was on hand to accept the check during the show.

“This donation of $25,000 is truly a blessing and vital to our Central Coast Toys for Tots program,” Pomerantz said. “Donations are low, so we have come to rely on the generosity of the Chumash tribe to cover the purchase of toys for certain age groups. Their dedication and support ensures that no child will go without a toy, and that every child will have a joyous Christmas. On behalf of those children, words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude.”

She added that nearly 7,000 children have been registered for the program in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this year.

“An organization like Toys for Tots can have such a positive impact on children during the holidays,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are happy to support their mission through our annual benefit concert.”

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has raised funds and collected toys for families in need. The Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve campaign serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Through its foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $16 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving. Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.