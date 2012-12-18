Susan Ann Darley: I’ll Meet You at Starbucks During the Apocalypse

Ron Hubbard, an award-winning designer and owner of Atlas Survival Shelters, is going underground today and will emerge on Sunday, Dec. 23.

“I don’t have an opinion on the Mayan calendar,” Hubbard says. “But when astrophysicists come to me, buy my shelters and tell me to be prepared for solar flares, radiation, EMPs … I’m going underground.” His sales have skyrocketed this past month.

On Dec. 21, 2012, the Mayan calendar’s 13th Baktun cycle will end after a 5,126-year count. The range of predictions surrounding this event is mind-boggling. Some say the world will come to an end. Some profess that a white man came from the sea predicting its end from a barrage of floods, tsunamis and earthquakes. Others predict that on Dec. 21, 2012, our bodies will become ethereal and that we will become a spiritually evolved fourth-dimension civilization.

Are these predictions figments of people’s imaginations or what?

“What would you like?” “Umm, another peppermint white chocolate mocha with a Cranberry Bliss Bar on the side.” I’m enjoying the moment and my body while I still have it.

So what in the world is going on? I think I can safely say “change,” which is perhaps the scariest word in the world as we don’t like our comfort zones or cages rattled.

Many people believe that there is a worldwide energy shift taking place on both personal and collective levels. We witness it everyday from the economic side effects of the European sovereign debt crisis to the dangerously high and escalating debt in the United States. Persistent high unemployment, personal bankruptcies and the escalation of foreclosures have resulted in continued low consumer confidence.

And yes, many people have experienced floods, tsunamis and earthquakes as the “white man from the sea” predicted, minus the end of the world.

Perhaps we’re going through a planetary transition, accompanied by major shifts that are ending the world as we’ve known it and pole vaulting us into new ways of living.

According to Wikipedia, “An Apocalypse (Greek: ‘lifting of the veil’ or ‘revelation’) is a disclosure of something hidden from the majority of mankind in an era dominated by falsehood and misconception, i.e. the veil to be lifted.”

It’s obvious that life-changing events are taking place everywhere. Perhaps the most dramatic are in the Middle East. To date, rulers have been forced from power in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen with civil uprisings erupting in Bahrain and Syria.

Despotic rulers are falling left and right. Archaic thinking, whether it be “the old boys school” or greedy corporate power mongers, are being exposed and will be put to final rest by the collective consciousness of the average man and woman.

When people are abused and victimized long enough, it’s a given that there will be an uprising, which is far more powerful and stronger than any dictator or bully. The veil is eventually lifted and a stand for change takes place.

Like the saying goes, “when one door closes another one opens”; however, it’s hell in the hallway getting to the open door. Yes it is, and we’re in for a rough ride ahead through the collective and personal transitions.

Was the “white man from the sea” speaking in symbols when he predicted earthquakes? Up close and personal earthquakes are taking place everywhere to millions of people. Plan for an all-nighter and study up because you need to pass a few personal tests. If not, you get to repeat.

Perhaps he was symbolically right when he mentioned “tsunamis,” for we are certainly in a massive wave of change. Adaptability and flexibility will see you through. Holding on to the old only causes more pain. I hate to be trite, but go with the flow, baby, and you’ll do just fine. One more thing: Make sure you practice inclusiveness. This is definitely a time to help one another out as never before.

“What would you like?” “A cappuccino to chase down my ginger spice cake topped with sweet cream cheese icing.” Oh, did I forget to mention? Change can be nerve-wracking, and treating yourself to a little comfort food occasionally is calming.

So meet me at Starbucks to relax and celebrate change, which will usher in a newfound freedom for many.

— Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and business writer who works with entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines to build, manage and market their careers. For more information, click here or contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.3036.