Transition House, Partners Kick Off Holiday Campaigns to Help Homeless

Caribbean Coffee Company and givezooks! are giving back to help raise funds and awareness.

Transition House is working with local entities on two new holiday campaigns to raise funds and awareness to support its anti-poverty programs for Santa Barbara homeless families.

Holiday Campaign With Givezooks!

Transition House is partnering with givezooks! , a Santa Barbara-based online network of individuals, nonprofits, corporations and foundations engaged in community-based philanthropy in local markets, to increase public support for its services for homeless families during the holiday season and into the new year.

The campaign features a local family that is completing Transition House’s three-stage shelter program. For more information about the campaign, click here or contact Christienne Durbin at 805.966.9668, ext. 107, or [email protected]

Coffee Promotion With Caribbean Coffee Company

For a limited time, the Caribbean Coffee Company will donate 40 percent of all purchases online to Transition House’s shelter program for homeless families with children.

Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery to anywhere in the Santa Barbara area (including Goleta and Carpinteria). Purchases also can be made on-site at Transition House’s administrative offices at 425 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara. For more information on the promotion, click here or contact Durbin.

Transition House’s mission is to create a realistic and lasting solution to the cycle of poverty-based family homelessness. It accomplishes that goal by empowering homeless families with children and families who are at-risk for homelessness with the tools for self-sufficiency, each year helping them find work, save money, develop life skills and secure permanent housing.

Transition House is the only homelessness organization in Santa Barbara that exclusively serves families with children, and each year it serves more than 600 people. More than 60 percent of families who join the program succeed in transitioning into permanent housing, and those who complete the three-stage program become permanently free of any type of public assistance.

Christienne Durbin represents Transition House.