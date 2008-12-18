Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:11 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Transition House, Partners Kick Off Holiday Campaigns to Help Homeless

Caribbean Coffee Company and givezooks! are giving back to help raise funds and awareness.

By Christienne Durbin | December 18, 2008 | 1:26 p.m.

Transition House is working with local entities on two new holiday campaigns to raise funds and awareness to support its anti-poverty programs for Santa Barbara homeless families.

Holiday Campaign With Givezooks!

Transition House is partnering with givezooks!, a Santa Barbara-based online network of individuals, nonprofits, corporations and foundations engaged in community-based philanthropy in local markets, to increase public support for its services for homeless families during the holiday season and into the new year.

The campaign features a local family that is completing Transition House’s three-stage shelter program. For more information about the campaign, click here or contact Christienne Durbin at 805.966.9668, ext. 107, or [email protected]

Coffee Promotion With Caribbean Coffee Company

For a limited time, the Caribbean Coffee Company will donate 40 percent of all purchases online to Transition House’s shelter program for homeless families with children.

Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery to anywhere in the Santa Barbara area (including Goleta and Carpinteria). Purchases also can be made on-site at Transition House’s administrative offices at 425 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara. For more information on the promotion, click here or contact Durbin.

Transition House’s mission is to create a realistic and lasting solution to the cycle of poverty-based family homelessness. It accomplishes that goal by empowering homeless families with children and families who are at-risk for homelessness with the tools for self-sufficiency, each year helping them find work, save money, develop life skills and secure permanent housing.

Transition House is the only homelessness organization in Santa Barbara that exclusively serves families with children, and each year it serves more than 600 people. More than 60 percent of families who join the program succeed in transitioning into permanent housing, and those who complete the three-stage program become permanently free of any type of public assistance.

Christienne Durbin represents Transition House.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 