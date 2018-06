The Pacific Pride Foundation has planned a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the lost same-sex marriage rights for Californians.

The peaceful event, in the spirit of the holidays, will be held at De La Guerra Plaza. Homemade apparel is encouraged. Please bring a candle for the open-mic vigil.

Pacific Pride Foundation is Santa Barbara’s leader in HIV/AIDS education and prevention as well as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender programs and services. Its offices are at 126 E. Haley St., Suite A-11 in Santa Barbara, and 819 W. Church St. in Santa Maria.

Click here for more information.

Ty Manning represents the Pacific Pride Foundation.