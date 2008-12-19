Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:13 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Urges Holiday Travelers to Plan Ahead

Arrive early for flights, and follow TSA security guidelines when packing.

By Terri Gibson | December 19, 2008 | 11:43 p.m.

In anticipation of the winter holidays, the Santa Barbara Airport reminds travelers to plan ahead and arrive early at the airline terminal to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday travel experience.

Passenger volumes at the airport tend to be higher than normal with the busiest days being Dec. 19-28. However, passengers should be aware of a wider travel window through Jan. 4.

The airport offers the following tips:

» Plan smart. Arrive two hours before the flight departure time to find parking, check-in with the airline and go through security screening.

» Pack smart. Know what items are accepted or prohibited through security and on the aircraft. Check www.tsa.gov for more information. Fifts should not be wrapped, as they are subject to search, even if placed in checked baggage. The TSA liquid restrictions remain in place; bottled water and liquids over 3 ounces are prohibited through security screening.

» Park smart. The Santa Barbara Airport offers long- and short-term parking options at the terminal. Remote parking is available at long term parking Lot 2 at 160 Frederic Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue near Fairview Avenue. This lot is automated, accepting payment via cash or major credit card. Complimentary shuttle van service is available 24 hours a day, 7 day per week between Lot 2 and the terminal.
   
Terri Gibson is marketing and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.

