Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Pat McElroy Promoted to Battalion Chief

Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Pat McElroy has been promoted to the rank of battalion chief after the retirement of Battalion Chief Christopher Blair on Dec. 13, Fire Chief Ron Prince announced.
McElroy’s significant incidents include spending 30 days in Mississippi for Hurricane Katrina, three major fires on Stearns Wharf, the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust fire, the Painted Cave Fire, as Tea Fire incident commander, the La Conchita landslide, the 1995 downtown floods, the Northridge earthquake, Los Angeles civil disturbances and several assignments on wildfires as far way as Montana.
In his new position as battalion chief, McElroy will supervise and direct the daily operations of the C-Shift fire crews.
He and his wife, Bonnie Kerwin, make their home in Santa Barbara along with their children, Darcy, Brendan and Duffy.