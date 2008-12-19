Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Pat McElroy Promoted to Battalion Chief

McElroy, who has been with the department since 1981, steps in after the retirement of Christopher Blair.

By City of Santa Barbara | December 19, 2008 | 1:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Pat McElroy has been promoted to the rank of battalion chief after the retirement of Battalion Chief Christopher Blair on Dec. 13, Fire Chief Ron Prince announced.

Article Image
Battalion Chief Pat McElroy
McElroy began his career as a firefighter with the city of Santa Barbara Fire Department when he was hired on Sept. 8, 1981. He was promoted to captain on Dec. 15, 1990. He was voted Firefighter of the Year in 1987 and 1995. He is a longtime Firefighters Association member, and most recently served as board president, and as chairman of the Firefighters Political Action Committee.

McElroy’s significant incidents include spending 30 days in Mississippi for Hurricane Katrina, three major fires on Stearns Wharf, the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust fire, the Painted Cave Fire, as Tea Fire incident commander, the La Conchita landslide, the 1995 downtown floods, the Northridge earthquake, Los Angeles civil disturbances and several assignments on wildfires as far way as Montana.

In 2004, McElroy received an Exemplary Action Report while assigned to the Cerrito Fire in Southern California for his prompt decisions that resulted in saving crew members’ and residents’ lives.

In his new position as battalion chief, McElroy will supervise and direct the daily operations of the C-Shift fire crews.

He and his wife, Bonnie Kerwin, make their home in Santa Barbara along with their children, Darcy, Brendan and Duffy.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 