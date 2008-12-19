Water-Quality Warnings Issued for Several Local Beaches

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city of Santa Barbara have taken on the task of weekly bacteria testing at Santa Barbara County beaches now, since funding for the county’s ocean monitoring program was cut.
At those locations, contact with ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.
Warnings have been issued for the following beaches:
» Arroyo Burro Beach
» Butterfly Beach
» East Beach at Mission Creek
» Goleta Beach
» Haskells Beach
» Summerland Beach
Penny Owens represents Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.