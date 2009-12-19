Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Underground Transformer Fire Darkens Santa Barbara’s North Side

Edison estimates power restoration late Sunday afternoon at Five Points Shopping Center, nearby neighborhoods

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 10 a.m. | December 19, 2009 | 9:45 p.m.

An underground transformer fire north of Bishop Diego High School was blamed for scattered power outages on Santa Barbara’s north side late Saturday afternoon. Power was still out Sunday morning but a Southern California Edison spokeswoman estimated electricity would be back on by late Sunday afternoon.

Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Chris Mailes said city and Santa Barbara County fire units responded to the fire, which was in an underground transformer at the intersection of Via Diego and Invierno Drive north of the Bishop campus, at 3:50 p.m. Firefighters determined the fire was still burning underground, and the area was immediately closed to traffic. Southern California Edison crews are on the scene.

According to Mailes, the fire caused scattered power outages on the north side, including at Five Points Shopping Center and nearby businesses along Outer State Street. Several residential neighborhoods also have been affected, he said.

The power remained out late Saturday, reported Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg, a resident of the Invierno neighborhood.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

