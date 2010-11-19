Lyons Trial Testimony Reveals Three Guns Were Used in Double Homicide

Crime scene technicians say the possibility of more than one shooter can't be ruled out

Three guns were used in the double homicide case in which Goleta resident Corey Lyons is on trial, testimony revealed Friday.

Lyons, 50, is accused of killing his brother, Daniel Lyons, 55, and his brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, 48, in their Aurora Avenue home in May 2009.

According to testimony from crime scene technicians, physical evidence showed that .38 caliber bullets, .22 caliber bullets and shotgun rounds were all fired in the home, although the .38 was shot upstairs, where Daniel Lyons’ body was found by police, and the .22 was shot downstairs, where Scharton’s body was found.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss and defense attorney Bob Sanger asked about the trajectory of the bullets and collection of evidence from the scene.

No blood or tissue evidence was taken from the scene since there was no reason to believe there was another person (besides the victims) there bleeding, one technician said. No fingerprints were taken either, as it was unlikely the perpetrator — or perpetrators — touched anything in the house besides the point of entry (believed to be an unlocked sliding glass door), according to testimony.

Prompted by Sanger, testimony revealed that two shooters, or three shooters, in the house can’t be ruled out.

It appears that someone — or some people — entered the home, killed Lyons and Scharton, and left — all with a short amount of time spent in the house, according to a technician.

The trial is being held in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Department 2.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.