Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lyons Trial Testimony Reveals Three Guns Were Used in Double Homicide

Crime scene technicians say the possibility of more than one shooter can't be ruled out

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 19, 2010 | 10:00 p.m.

Three guns were used in the double homicide case in which Goleta resident Corey Lyons is on trial, testimony revealed Friday.

Article Image
Corey John Lyons

Lyons, 50, is accused of killing his brother, Daniel Lyons, 55, and his brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, 48, in their Aurora Avenue home in May 2009.

According to testimony from crime scene technicians, physical evidence showed that .38 caliber bullets, .22 caliber bullets and shotgun rounds were all fired in the home, although the .38 was shot upstairs, where Daniel Lyons’ body was found by police, and the .22 was shot downstairs, where Scharton’s body was found.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss and defense attorney Bob Sanger asked about the trajectory of the bullets and collection of evidence from the scene.

No blood or tissue evidence was taken from the scene since there was no reason to believe there was another person (besides the victims) there bleeding, one technician said. No fingerprints were taken either, as it was unlikely the perpetrator — or perpetrators — touched anything in the house besides the point of entry (believed to be an unlocked sliding glass door), according to testimony.

Prompted by Sanger, testimony revealed that two shooters, or three shooters, in the house can’t be ruled out.

It appears that someone — or some people — entered the home, killed Lyons and Scharton, and left — all with a short amount of time spent in the house, according to a technician.

The trial is being held in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Department 2.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 