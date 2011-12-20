Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Adam Probolsky: Voters Are Receptive to Raising Local Revenues

Recent elections indicate voters don't lump in local government with institutional dysfunction in Sacramento and Washington

By Adam Probolsky | December 20, 2011 | 8:28 p.m.

Americans are unhappy with state and federal government in general. The topic of taxes would seem to trigger intense voter backlash.

Adam Probolsky
Adam Probolsky

However, cities, counties and special districts considering placing new revenue measures on the ballot in 2012 could by surprised by a receptive electorate. California voters largely support local tax increases and local elected officials often face little Election Day consequence for voting to raise them.

Seventy-five percent of ballot measures to increase, revise, expand or extend local taxes, fees or bonds passed in the November 2011 California elections. Voters are clearly willing to impose new taxes on themselves.

This reflects a distinction between local and statewide realities. Regional revenue measures stand a significantly better chance of success at the polls than do statewide measures. The public’s dissatisfaction with, and distrust of, state government in Sacramento does not typically extend to local and regional government agencies.

Voters tend to think of their city or community as generally being on the right track (with the occasional “city of Bell” exception). This contrasts starkly with the majority who generally feel that the nation is on the wrong track (and in many states — California in particular — that their state is on the wrong track).

The following example is taken from a recent survey our company, Probolsky Research LLC, conducted on behalf of a medium-sized Southern Californian city. Two-thirds of voters feel their city is on the right track, and 63 percent approved of the job that their mayor and city council are doing:

Probolsky Research-Right Track/Wrong Track
(Probolsky Research graphic)

Probolsky Research-City Leadership Job Approval
(Probolsky Research graphic)

Voters are considerably more likely to:

» Be content with their community and invested in its future

» Regard their local government leadership as credible

» Be more receptive to a local agency or elected officials as a messenger

The key persuader for voter receptivity to local taxes? Knowing that new revenues are protected from “cash-grabs” by Sacramento.

All this does not mean that passing new taxes is a cakewalk. Thirteen out of the 53 local revenue measures on the November 2011 ballot failed. Our company’s research shows that for local revenue measures to succeed, voters need to achieve comfort in several key areas:

» There must be a pressing need for the money such as dilapidated roads or the threat of severe cutbacks like library or park closures or public safety layoffs.

» Alternatives such as seeking grants, internal cost savings and concessions from labor have been exhausted.

» Proper oversight will ensure that the new revenue will be spent as promised. (We encourage citizen oversight committees and full spending transparency on a unique and easy-to-read Web site.)

» The agency’s existing funds are being well managed and the budget is sustainable.

— Adam Probolsky is chairman and CEO of Newport Beach-based Probolsky Research LLC, a full-service opinion research organization serving government, corporate and special-interest clients. This commentary originally appeared on PublicCEO.com and is republished with permission.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 