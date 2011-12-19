Big Stage Productions, Santa Barbara Dance Arts Go Big with ‘Hairspray’

Big Stage Productions and Santa Barbara Dance Arts are proud to present their third full-length musical production, Hairspray!

Performances will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 14-15 at the Lobero Theatre. Matinees are $15 for students and seniors, $25 for adults and $50 for patron tickets. Evening showings are $18 for student and seniors, $28 for adults and $50 for patron tickets. Click here or call 805.963.1671 for tickets.

The story is in 1962 Baltimore, Md., where teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight. She uses her star power to affect social change. Hairspray is not only a rocking song and dance spectacular, but it is also a poignant social commentary for 1960s America.

The theme of the show is ultimately the positive message of integration and looking within instead of judging from the outside. The show, falling on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, is symbolic of King’s message and led to a collaboration with the local celebration that will march and assemble at the Arlington Theatre at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

Big Stage, Dance Arts and the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee hope that families will attend the show on Saturday or Sunday to celebrate, then attend the march and event on Monday to reflect.

“We hope it will be a weekend to remember the importance of freedom and equality,” said Barbara Sachs of the local Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee.

More than 30 students have been working since September to perform this high-energy Broadway spectacular. In addition to a rigorous rehearsal schedule, these young people have been taking regular classes in voice, acting and dance.

Dance is the centerpiece of the show, and Vocal Director Dauri Kennedy has been working on teaching the players to sing and dance at the same time.

“This has been no small feat considering the bouncing and hopping in the dance numbers,” Sachs said. “This is how it really is on Broadway, so it is good training!”

Just like Broadway, Big Stage and Dance Arts have hired acclaimed set and costume designers to help bring the show to life.

The hilarious characters at the heart of the show are made up of a cast of veterans and newcomers alike. Maddie Sokolove, who stole hearts as the Cowardly Lion in last year’s production of The Wiz, and SBCC newcomer Devyn Williams portray the big-hearted Tracy Turnblad. Laughs will abound over Austin Escamilla and Mikie Cabrera as Edna Turnblad. Mikie’s portrayal of Toto in The Wiz made the audience howl. Mikie has taken off the dog collar and donned a pair of heels to add humor and spirit as Tracy’s doting mother. In addition, there is a talented and diverse cast to help tell the story, including the singing trio the Dynamites and the over-the-top Motormouth, all portrayed by a lovely and talented group of students from SBCC.

Hairspray is presented by Big Stage Productions and SB Dance Arts who together offer a professionally guided, performance-based, performing arts company and conservatory, designed to train aspiring artists ages 9 to 26 in the areas of voice acting and dance. It’s not too late to be a part of Seussical in June at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. Auditions will be Friday, Jan. 27 or Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance Arts. Auditions are $35. Call 805.708.8897 to schedule an audition time.

— Alana Tillim represents Santa Barbara Dance Arts.