CAMA Brings World’s Finest Classical Music to Santa Barbara, Schools

Since its first season in 1919-1920, the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) has brought the world’s finest orchestras and soloists from around the globe to Santa Barbara. For 93 seasons, CAMA has provided our community the opportunity to see and hear the world’s finest orchestras, conductors and soloists without traveling to a major city such as Los Angeles or San Francisco.

CAMA’s core commitment is to present live performances by great orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and our “sister institution” since 1920, the Los Angeles Philharmonic. CAMA also presents recitals by internationally celebrated soloists such as Joshua Bell, Itzhak Perlman and Renée Fleming. CAMA brings hundreds of young people at no cost to its performances and offers a docent-led music appreciation program called Music Matters to more than 30 classrooms in local elementary schools.

Sponsored by SAGE Publications, CAMA’s 2011-12 International Series at the Granada Theatre may be remembered as the orchestral Season of the Century with visits from three of the United States’ top orchestras: the Los Angeles Philharmonic with Gustavo Dudamel, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. And the lineup remains international with a return visit from the United Kingdom’s distinguished Royal Philharmonic led by Charles Dutoit, and the Santa Barbara debut of the Seoul Philharmonic with Maestro Myung-Whun Chung.

CAMA’s 2011-12 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre showcases the series’ commitment to diversity in programming and world-class artistry. Piano recitals by two of France’s (and the world’s) top artists — Hélène Grimaud and Pierre-Laurent Aimard — are rounded out with a recital of all-Brazilian guitar music by Brazil’s preeminent guitar duo, Sérgio and Odair Assad, and the haunting voices of early music vocal ensemble Anonymous 4 with a special 25th anniversary program.

CAMA’s Music Matters, now in its 10th year, reaches students in more than a dozen elementary schools, grades four through six. The program provides a three-year, 24-unit systematic curriculum package titled “A Classical Music Journey for Young People,” developed by consultant musicologist David Malvinni. This program combines the study of classical and folk music traditions with performances by musicians demonstrating these traditions to school assemblies. CAMA Docents trained by Dr. Malvinni deliver this program to the schools.

The cost of bringing great music to Santa Barbara far exceeds income received from ticket sales. CAMA’s concerts and efforts in music education are made possible through the generosity of music lovers like you. Your support of CAMA through a year-end donation helps continue CAMA’s long tradition of presenting outstanding performances and music education programs. Your support is critical to the future of great music in Santa Barbara. Please visit www.camasb.org and click on the gold “Donate to CAMA” button or visit CAMA’s Support Pages for more information.

— Martha Donelan is the director of development and Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.