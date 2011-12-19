Channel Islands YMCAs Offering Free Trial Memberships to Kick Off Better Living in 2012

When dealing with life’s daily demands, people need a place to go where they can feel supported. Adults need help finding balance in life and motivation in managing their health. Children need safe environments where they’re nurtured and inspired to reach their full potential. Seniors need a place where they can be active and find camaraderie. And families need opportunities and places to connect and strengthen relationships with one another.

The branches of the Channel Islands YMCA, a leading nonprofit organization that strengthens community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, offers this support and more, and during the annual membership campaign people of all ages can experience all the Y has to offer with a free one-week trial membership.

“At the Y you’re not only part of an organization, but part of a community and a cause that benefits you and your neighbors,” said Sal Cisnero, president and CEO of the seven-branch association. “Here, a membership means more — it’s an opportunity to feel good while being part of a cause that helps make positive changes in people’s lives.”

The staff of the Channel Islands YMCAs are seeking to foster and support sustained relationships with individuals and families who want to experience greater total health and well-being. The power of a supportive community can be instrumental in achieving these goals.

No contracts are required at the Y, and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes reaching these goals possible for everyone, including residents who are struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle.

The Channel Islands YMCA facilities in Camarillo, Lompoc, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Ventura will hold a special Open House celebration Jan. 7 celebrating 125 years of service to the community. The event will offer something for everyone, including a variety of classes, fun and educational events. Click here for more information.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.