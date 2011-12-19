Chabad of Santa Barbara Hosting ‘Chanukah in the Mall’ on Tuesday

Chabad of Santa Barbara is gearing up for its annual “Chanukah in the Mall” festival featuring live glass blower Tim Lindemann, who will make children’s glass dreidel tops as attendees watch.

The Chanukah festival will take place at 5 p.m. this Tuesday, Dec. 20, at La Cumbre Plaza near Macys.

Participants will also help decorate a mosaic on the Giant Menorah and participate in a Paint Jam collaborative art activity. To celebrate the festival of lights there will be the kindling of a Menorah, a taste of Chanukah delicacies, live music and an olive press demo.

While music plays Chanukah favorites, Latkas, donuts and other Chanukah treats will be served.

“It’s all about creating an event that will be exciting for the whole family,” said Rabbi Zalmy Kudan, youth director of Chabad. “The message of Chanukah; the triumph of light over darkness, is a universal one and one that we would like to share with the entire community.”

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan is the youth director of Chabad of Santa Barbara.