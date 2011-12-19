Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:27 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Eileen Sheridan Named to Board of Directors for Music Academy of the West

The partner at accounting firm Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf is a longtime academy supporter

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | December 19, 2011 | 7:34 p.m.

Eileen Sheridan
Eileen Sheridan

Eileen Sheridan, a partner at the local accounting firm Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West. Her three-year term will begin Jan. 1.

A native of Silver Spring, Md., Sheridan graduated cum laude from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in accounting before earning a master’s degree in taxation at Golden Gate University.

She joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in 1987, becoming a partner nine years later. A specialist in estate, trust and charitable planning, she is a founding member of the firm’s estate planning group, and was named chair of the Music Academy’s planned giving committee in late 2010, having helped launch that group in 1998. She also serves as vice chair of the Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees.

Sheridan is a long-standing member and past president of the Channel Counties Chapter of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and serves on the California Society of CPAs Statewide Committee on Taxation, as well as the IRS Liaison Committee and the CalCPA Estate Planning Committee.

She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Planned Giving Roundtable of Santa Barbara.

“Being part of the Music Academy community is a dynamic and rewarding experience for me,” said Sheridan, a longtime academy supporter. “I am honored to be surrounded by such talented and spirited individuals and to share our passion for music. I look forward to continuing my involvement at the academy as a new board member in the coming year.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

