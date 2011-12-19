Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Four Alumnae Join Westmont College’s Board of Trustees

The new members are Denise Jackson, Sharon Rose, Lynne Tahmisian and Celeste White

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | December 19, 2011 | 5:36 p.m.

Denise Jackson
Denise Jackson

The Westmont College Board of Trustees, which oversees the operations of the college, has welcomed four new members: Denise Jackson, Sharon Rose, Lynne Tahmisian and Celeste White, all alumnae of Westmont.

Jackson, class of 1978, is a director of human resources in Pasadena; Rose, class of ’89, is an attorney in Washington, D.C.; Tahmisian, class of ’67, is vice president of La Arcada Investment Corp. in Santa Barbara; and White, class of ’76, is president of Vintage Ranch Properties in Napa.

Jackson, who works at Career Education Corp., serves the Westmont Alumni Advisory Council and the Wallace Emerson Society.

“My goal, responsibility and focus is to make sure alumni issues, concerns and interests get brought to the board,” she says. “I am a big proponent of connectivity. When I look at my own life, my relationships and my closest friends, they all come from Westmont, whether I knew them here or have met them along the way. I want people to remain connected with the college over a long period of time.”

Sharon Rose
Sharon Rose

Rose, who earned a master’s degree in business administration from Claremont Graduate University and a Juris Doctor from UC Davis, is an associate with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the oldest continuously operated law firm in the United States.

Rose, a former partner of Trinity Financial Partners, spent 15 years in financial services before entering the legal profession.

“As a student at Westmont, I really appreciated the overall educational experience and the lifelong friendships and relationships that I developed,” she says. “Westmont has a unique combination of academic strength and commitment to Jesus Christ — making Him preeminent in all things, as our motto says.”

Lynne Tahmisian
Lynne Tahmisian

Tahmisian is the daughter of the late Dwight Small, professor emeritus at Westmont and a well-known author on Christian marriage. Her aunt, Marjorie Petersen, is a trustee emeritus. She is the mother of Tim, class of ‘97, who graduated from Westmont with a degree in psychology.

“At Westmont, I always felt the closeness of community,” she says. “While you didn’t know every student on campus, you had this feeling of real community. I love that. Everyone was friendly.”

White, who has had four children attend Westmont within a 12-year span, was frequently in Santa Barbara to watch her children compete with the Westmont men’s and women’s polo teams. She attended Westmont because she wanted to have her education influenced by Christian doctrine.

Celeste White
Celeste White

“Westmont changed my life by providing me with instruction and tools in an academic environment with a Christian world view; this has helped me engage my faith in community around me,” White said. “The campus is strongly evangelical, and also religiously ecumenical, which is a very special and important feature of this college.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 