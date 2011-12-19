Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:34 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Ring in 2012 at Le Canary Noir — 3 New Year’s Eve Parties in One

Festivities planned for The Perch, Coast Restaurant and the Ballroom Lounge

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | December 19, 2011 | 4:21 p.m.

Ring in 2012 at Le Canary Noir, Santa Barbara’s favorite New Year’s Eve celebration á la Canary Hotel. Visit the hotel on Saturday, Dec. 31 for a sophisticated soirée on three party levels of the hotel — elegant cabaret attire encouraged!

Go all out with all-access for the last party of 2011 on the coveted rooftop Perch, turned VIP Terrasse for the evening. The VIP festivities on the Perch will be from 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., and include live entertainment by DJ Roueche, (the headlining DJ for the Los Angeles Clippers), festive Parisian cabaret-inspired activities and special twists.

Guests can indulge in French-inspired hors d’oeuvres and gourmet pastries while sipping champagne and savoring specials on signature martinis, in addition to having access to all of Le Canary Noir festivities unfolding below in the Coast Restaurant and Ballroom Lounge.

Live it up in Coast Restaurant and the Ballroom Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with live performances by indie cult favorites the Leftover Cuties, as well as local music mastermind DJ Sparx spinning on the dance floor in the lounges downstairs. Coast will be serving an indulgent New Year’s Eve dinner, with seatings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m., and include complimentary champagne. And if all of that still leaves you wanting more, satisfy your late-night snack food cravings and hit up the O Street Food Truck, which will be stationed outside in Canary’s valet area from noon to 2 a.m.

For those looking to end 2011 on a high note, consider Canary’s special New Year’s Eve packages, starting at $660 per couple. Click here for full details about New Year’s Eve guest room packages.

Tickets to Le Canary Noir in the Coast Lounge and Lower Lounge are $55 in advance and $75 at the door, and the New Year’s Eve VIP all-access ticket is $110. For more information about Le Canary Noir, or to book the New Year’s Eve guest room package, click here or call 877.548.3237. Click here to purchase tickets to Le Canary Noir.

The Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 