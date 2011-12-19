Ring in 2012 at Le Canary Noir — 3 New Year’s Eve Parties in One

Ring in 2012 at Le Canary Noir, Santa Barbara’s favorite New Year’s Eve celebration á la Canary Hotel. Visit the hotel on Saturday, Dec. 31 for a sophisticated soirée on three party levels of the hotel — elegant cabaret attire encouraged!

Go all out with all-access for the last party of 2011 on the coveted rooftop Perch, turned VIP Terrasse for the evening. The VIP festivities on the Perch will be from 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., and include live entertainment by DJ Roueche, (the headlining DJ for the Los Angeles Clippers), festive Parisian cabaret-inspired activities and special twists.

Guests can indulge in French-inspired hors d’oeuvres and gourmet pastries while sipping champagne and savoring specials on signature martinis, in addition to having access to all of Le Canary Noir festivities unfolding below in the Coast Restaurant and Ballroom Lounge.

Live it up in Coast Restaurant and the Ballroom Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with live performances by indie cult favorites the Leftover Cuties, as well as local music mastermind DJ Sparx spinning on the dance floor in the lounges downstairs. Coast will be serving an indulgent New Year’s Eve dinner, with seatings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m., and include complimentary champagne. And if all of that still leaves you wanting more, satisfy your late-night snack food cravings and hit up the O Street Food Truck, which will be stationed outside in Canary’s valet area from noon to 2 a.m.

For those looking to end 2011 on a high note, consider Canary’s special New Year’s Eve packages, starting at $660 per couple. Click here for full details about New Year’s Eve guest room packages.

Tickets to Le Canary Noir in the Coast Lounge and Lower Lounge are $55 in advance and $75 at the door, and the New Year’s Eve VIP all-access ticket is $110. For more information about Le Canary Noir, or to book the New Year’s Eve guest room package, click here or call 877.548.3237. Click here to purchase tickets to Le Canary Noir.

The Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.