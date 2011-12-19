Letter to the Editor: Clean Up Our Corrupt Government

The politicians in Congress are corrupt and no longer represent The People.

Do we like they way they have handled our tax money, economy, border, health care, Social Security, education? Our country is bankrupt. Jobs are scarce.

We lost $535 million, plus another $1.1 million that was paid for an investment bank’s advice on illegally restructuring the loan of our money to Solyndra. Solyndra tried to sell shares via public offering, but no takers. Why? It was a bad deal, but Obama appointee and Energy Secretary Steven Chu, who has no business experience, makes these decisions.

What about Fast & Furious? The Department of Justice is stonewalling the investigation. Eric Holder, another Obama appointee, is not taking responsibility. What happened to the promised transparency? These are massive cover-ups worthy of impeachment.

If we want more of the same, let’s do nothing, but wait for the election of the same people that have been in office all these years. Most members of the House of Representatives have been there for more than 20 years (no term limits). Personally, I have had enough!

I say this group GOOOH (Get out of Our House Now — goooh.com) has the right idea to replace the entire House of Representatives with regular citizens instead of politicians. All of us should participate in this selection. Shame on those of us who think we’re just too busy to help clean up our government and wipe out corruption.

Katheryn Burson

Houston, Texas