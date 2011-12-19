Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Library System Delivering E-Books in Time for Holidays

Thousands of titles for all ages can be checked out for free 24 hours a day

By Roger Hiles for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | December 19, 2011 | 6:36 p.m.

Thinking about giving (or receiving!) a tablet, e-book reader or smartphone this holiday season? The Santa Barbara Public Library System has stuffed the virtual shelves with thousands of e-books that are compatible with Kindles, Nooks, iPads, iPhones and most other smartphones, tablets and reading devices.

Free e-book checkouts are available through the library’s Web site 24 hours a day, seven days a week — holidays included!

The nearly 5,000 e-books in the library system’s growing collection include bestsellers, popular books for adults, teens and children, biographies and other nonfiction, mysteries and science fiction. Checking out a library e-book is easier than ever, now that free apps are available for iPhone/iPad, Android, Blackberry and Windows Phone 7.

Library e-books can be checked out directly to your mobile device, or they can be checked out using a Microsoft Windows-compatible or Macintosh computer.

The library is adding hundreds of new titles for all ages, and additional copies of high-demand titles, just in time for the holidays. Look for these titles to show up on the library’s virtual shelves on Christmas Eve.

These additional purchases are made possible by the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library and other generous donations.

“The growing demand for e-books made it clear that the library needed to commit additional funds to this format,” library Director Irene Macias said. “Friends of the Library and individual donors are such an important part of our budget — without them, the library would need to greatly curtail purchases such as these.”

All that is needed to get started is a free Santa Barbara Public Library System card. For instructions and links to the free apps, click here and then click on the link for “Downloadable eBooks and Audiobooks.”

For more information, call the Central Library reference staff at 805.564.5604.

— Roger Hiles is a library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 