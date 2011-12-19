Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

First Weekend of Countywide Crackdown Nets 29 DUI Arrests

The total is down from last year's winter mobilization period

By Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | December 19, 2011 | 11:44 p.m.

Police officers, deputy sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers arrested 29 people on suspicion of DUI during the first weekend of the 17-day Avoid the 12 winter mobilization period in Santa Barbara County, which began Friday. 

The arrest total is slightly down from last year’s total of 36 DUI arrests for the same first weekend of the winter mobilization period in 2010.

“We are happy to see a drop in arrests,” said Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. “It means to us that people are getting the message in using a designated sober driver rather than driving while intoxicated.”

DUI checkpoints were conducted over the weekend in Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. There was also a task force detail in Santa Maria and saturation patrols throughout the county.

A warrant sweep and court sting will be conducted this week to locate people who have outstanding DUI warrants and are driving on a suspended license.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown is led by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with the California Avoid DUI Task Force Campaign combining high-visibility enforcement and heightened public awareness through publicity.

Click here for statewide and local Avoid DUI Task Force Campaign enforcement schedules and daily DUI arrest/fatal stats. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Drivers are reminded to call 9-1-1 if they see a suspected drunken driver.
         
— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 