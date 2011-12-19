First Weekend of Countywide Crackdown Nets 29 DUI Arrests

The total is down from last year's winter mobilization period

Police officers, deputy sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers arrested 29 people on suspicion of DUI during the first weekend of the 17-day Avoid the 12 winter mobilization period in Santa Barbara County, which began Friday.

The arrest total is slightly down from last year’s total of 36 DUI arrests for the same first weekend of the winter mobilization period in 2010.

“We are happy to see a drop in arrests,” said Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. “It means to us that people are getting the message in using a designated sober driver rather than driving while intoxicated.”

DUI checkpoints were conducted over the weekend in Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. There was also a task force detail in Santa Maria and saturation patrols throughout the county.

A warrant sweep and court sting will be conducted this week to locate people who have outstanding DUI warrants and are driving on a suspended license.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown is led by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with the California Avoid DUI Task Force Campaign combining high-visibility enforcement and heightened public awareness through publicity.

Click here for statewide and local Avoid DUI Task Force Campaign enforcement schedules and daily DUI arrest/fatal stats. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Drivers are reminded to call 9-1-1 if they see a suspected drunken driver.



— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.