SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers

At its annual organizational meeting last Thursday, the SBCC Board of Trustees re-elected Dr. Peter Haslund as president of the board for the 2012 calendar year. Lisa Macker was named board vice president.

Dr. Haslund was elected to the board in November 2010. A professor emeritus of political science, he retired from SBCC in 2009 after 40 years of teaching.

His credits include developing the international and global studies major at SBCC and creating and directing a number of study abroad programs. He is former president of the SBCC Academic Senate and was named Faculty Lecturer of the Year in 2000, the highest honor given to a faculty member at SBCC each year. In 2005, he was honored with the statewide Hayward Award for Excellence in Education.

Haslund serves on the Board of Directors for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, the Western Collegiate Model United Nations and the Foundation for SBCC.

He received his associate’s degree from Los Angeles City College, his bachelor’s degree from CSU Los Angeles, his master’s degree from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, and his Ph.D. from UCSB.

Macker was elected to the board in November 2010. She works as an accountant for the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. In addition, she and her husband are owners of Dodson Land Surveying Inc., a local land surveying business.

Macker’s professional experience includes more than 25 years in nonprofit management at local nonprofits including the Alpha Resource Center and Fielding Graduate University. She was board treasurer at Fielding for several years.

In the community, Macker has served as a board member/treasurer for the Alpha Resource Center since 2004 and is an active volunteer at her three children’s schools. She attended SBCC and received her bachelor’s degree in business economics from UCSB. Macker received her Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in 1985.

Other members of the SBCC board are Marty Blum, Marsha Croninger, Morris Jurkowitz, Joan Livingston and Luis Villegas. Scott Ammon serves as student trustee.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.