UCSB Arts & Lectures to Host ‘Reinventing Radio: An Evening with Ira Glass’

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Reinventing Radio: An Evening with Ira Glass,” the charismatic host of the public radio show This American Life, in a lecture/performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Don’t delay as tickets for the Santa Barbara show are going fast!

The witty creator of This American Life will talk about his hit radio program and how it’s put together; what makes a compelling story; where they find the amazing stories for their show and how he and his staff are trying to push broadcast journalism to do things it doesn’t usually do.

As part of his UCSB appearance, Glass will mix audio clips of select stories from the show, live on stage, combining his narration with pre-taped quotes and music, re-creating the funny and memorable sound of the show as the audience watches. The award-winning radio show is heard weekly on more than 500 stations by more than 1.8 million listeners.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.