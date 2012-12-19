Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:39 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Capps Calls for House Vote on Bill to Ban High-Capacity Ammunition

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | December 19, 2012 | 6:39 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday joined more than 100 of her colleagues in calling on the House of Representatives leadership to bring the Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device Act (House Resolution 308) to the House floor for a vote.

Capps has long co-sponsored the legislation, which would ban the transfer, possession or import of high-capacity magazines capable of holding 10 or more rounds. Such restrictions were in place as part of the assault weapons ban that lapsed in 2004.

“In the wake of the horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, we must take action to address this type of violence,” Capps said. “One common-sense step we can take to combat mass gun violence would be to ban the high-power ammunition clips that allow a gunman to fire dozens of rounds in less than a minute. This is a reasonable step that would help minimize the deadliness of gun violence. Americans have the constitutional right to own guns, but as a country we have the responsibility to place sensible rules on to reduce the risk of this kind of horrific event.

“As we look ahead to the next Congress, I am hopeful we will be taking a comprehensive look at all the factors — including how we deal with mental illness — that lead to extreme gun violence in the United States and take meaningful steps to address this significant problem facing our society.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
