City of Santa Barbara Offices to Close for Holidays

Most City of Santa Barbara administrative offices and facilities will be closed for the holidays from this Friday, Dec. 21, through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Offices will reopen on Jan. 2.

While most offices will be closed, many services will continue to be available, including harbor patrol, building inspections, and critical repair services for streets, water, sewer and parks. The 9-1-1 dispatch service for police and fire emergencies will continue operating during this time.

LiveScan fingerprinting will not be conducted during the closure period and will resume on Jan. 7.

The city’s airport, marina and public parking lots will remain open. The Central Library, Eastside Library, Golf Club, Los Baños Pool and Cabrillo Bathhouse will be open to the public during most of the holiday period. The public is advised to check the schedule for observed holidays and special holiday hours.

Water, sewer and trash bill payments can be mailed, dropped off at City Hall or paid online on the city’s website. Payments will be processed and credited to accounts throughout the closure period. Cash payments will be accepted at the Cashier’s Office at City Hall through this Thursday, Dec. 20, or when offices reopen on Jan. 2.

Click here for more detailed information on office closures and services available.

— Nina Johnson is an administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.