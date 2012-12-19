Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Free TechBrew Mega Mixer to Celebrate Sustainable Economic Development

By Alan Tratner for TechBrew | December 19, 2012 | 1:08 p.m.

The TechBrew Multi-Dimensional Mega Mixer will be presented as a free awareness and fundraising event to the public at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

The event is produced by the Environmental Education Group 501 (c)(3) nonprofit foundation and its star projects Green2Gold Incubators and FD3 World Helping Long Term Solutions, and is sponsored by the Chumash Tribe and other supporting entities.

Some of our main points of interest that we are proud to be introducing at this time are: It’s a wonderful evening out to relax and be entertained with a concert by B4Neptune. Second, it’s a great opportunity to learn about changes in our planet from expert speakers dedicated to responsibility and helping to bring our planet into balance. We also are providing a great opportunity to meet business leaders, government, funding and other business development resources, such as incubation.

We will also be presenting progress of the California Space Enterprise Center for Lompoc and Santa Barbara County region, and for small and emerging businesses to take advantage of entering private space enterprise and the growing sustainable global green, renewable energy economy.

This heartfelt, celebratory and educational event is proud and honored to have inspired and international speakers, Lielle Arad and Alan Tratner, to speak about responsibility in a special presentation titled “The Sustainable Planet & the Total Vantage Point.”

Tratner and Arad are very exciting speakers that are a breath of fresh air. They are going to be talking about planet balancing issues and their solutions. We are sure you will find them profoundly interesting and fascinating. And it is our good fortune to be blessed with the incredible composers and singing duo, the ever-inspiring and compelling B4Neptune. Their music is sure to excite and warm your heart, as well as inspire and stimulate your musical, as well as your social insights. B4Neptune is dedicated to helping the planet and they’re growing in popularity daily in the process.

This extraordinary event also consists of a unique matchmaking session and exhibition with funding and many other vital resources for entrepreneurs, inventors, innovators, nonprofits and social ventures. Resources for debt, funding, private investor equity funding (angel, venture) and unconventional sources of financing and other business resources are available for interaction with attendees.

We are proud that our event will be hosted by the Chumash Casino, and presented by the world helping nonprofits Environmental Education Group, Green2Gold, FD3 and Inventors Workshop International, World Responsible Industries, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Site Ninja, Montecito Private Asset Management and other supporters.

Click here to register for free. There is a $25 tax-deductible donation for special VIP seating and includes a signed B4neptune mix. Sponsorships, exhibits and advertising, as well as gifting, grants and donation opportunities are available.

— Alan Tratner represents TechBrew.

 
