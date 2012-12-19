Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Hutton Parker Foundation Awards $965,000 in Core Support Grants

By Robyn Parker for the Hutton Parker Foundation | December 19, 2012 | 10:42 p.m.

The Hutton Parker Foundation recently awarded $965,000 in Core Support Grants to 31 nonprofit agencies located throughout Santa Barbara County representing children, youth and families, civic and community, and education organizations.

The awards ranged from $15,000 to a maximum of $50,000 each and represent the second cycle of Core Support Grants awarded this year.

Core Support funding allows an agency to decide how awarded funds will be distributed within the agency to best support current operational needs and future sustainability. A Core Support Grant is defined as unrestricted funding that enables an organization to carry out its mission.

“As we continue to invest in core operational support for our local organizations, it’s rewarding to see how vital nonprofits have adjusted, prioritized and strategized in order to maximize their resources,” said Pam Lewis, executive director of the Hutton Parker Foundation. “It is our hope that unrestricted core support, like this will ultimately lead to greater success and sustainability.”

In addition to the Core Support program, the Hutton Parker Foundation also funds Media Grants, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Maria Sun and Noozhawk; Endowment Grants; and Program Related Investments (PRIs). The Hutton Parker Foundation is also a leader in providing low-cost office space to nearly 90 nonprofit tenants in 18 foundation-owned buildings located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Click here for more information.

Hutton Parker Foundation 2012 Fall Core Support Grant Awards

» Academy of Healing Arts for Teens — $30,000
» Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara — $25,000
» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley — $20,000
» Central Coast Literacy — $20,000
» Channel Islands YMCA — $36,000
» Child Abuse Listening Mediation Inc. — $40,000
» Conflict Solutions Center — $18,000
» Cuyama Family Resource Center — $50,000
» Dog Adoption & Welfare Group — $15,000
» Easy Lift Transportation — $25,000
» Explore Ecology — $40,000
» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara — $40,000
» The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College — $50,000
» Ganna Walska Lotusland Foundation — $30,000
» Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria — $25,000
» Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc.— $35,000
» Just Communities/Family Engagement Network — $30,000
» Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County — $40,000
» Peoples Self-Help Housing Corporation — $40,000
» Regents of the University of California — $20,000
» Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens — $40,000
» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper — $15,000
» Santa Barbara Maritime Museum — $33,333
» Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network — $20,000
» Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation — $50,000
» Santa Maria Valley YMCA — $28,000
» Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara — $50,000
» Solvang Elementary School District Educational Foundation — $50,000
» St. Vincent’s Institution — $25,000
» Transition House — $35,000
» Wilderness Youth Project — $30,000

Total (31 organizations) — $965,333

— Robyn Parker represents the Hutton Parker Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 