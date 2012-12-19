Hutton Parker Foundation Awards $965,000 in Core Support Grants

The Hutton Parker Foundation recently awarded $965,000 in Core Support Grants to 31 nonprofit agencies located throughout Santa Barbara County representing children, youth and families, civic and community, and education organizations.

The awards ranged from $15,000 to a maximum of $50,000 each and represent the second cycle of Core Support Grants awarded this year.

Core Support funding allows an agency to decide how awarded funds will be distributed within the agency to best support current operational needs and future sustainability. A Core Support Grant is defined as unrestricted funding that enables an organization to carry out its mission.

“As we continue to invest in core operational support for our local organizations, it’s rewarding to see how vital nonprofits have adjusted, prioritized and strategized in order to maximize their resources,” said Pam Lewis, executive director of the Hutton Parker Foundation. “It is our hope that unrestricted core support, like this will ultimately lead to greater success and sustainability.”

In addition to the Core Support program, the Hutton Parker Foundation also funds Media Grants, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Maria Sun and Noozhawk; Endowment Grants; and Program Related Investments (PRIs). The Hutton Parker Foundation is also a leader in providing low-cost office space to nearly 90 nonprofit tenants in 18 foundation-owned buildings located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Hutton Parker Foundation 2012 Fall Core Support Grant Awards

» Academy of Healing Arts for Teens — $30,000

» Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara — $25,000

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley — $20,000

» Central Coast Literacy — $20,000

» Channel Islands YMCA — $36,000

» Child Abuse Listening Mediation Inc. — $40,000

» Conflict Solutions Center — $18,000

» Cuyama Family Resource Center — $50,000

» Dog Adoption & Welfare Group — $15,000

» Easy Lift Transportation — $25,000

» Explore Ecology — $40,000

» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara — $40,000

» The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College — $50,000

» Ganna Walska Lotusland Foundation — $30,000

» Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria — $25,000

» Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc.— $35,000

» Just Communities/Family Engagement Network — $30,000

» Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County — $40,000

» Peoples Self-Help Housing Corporation — $40,000

» Regents of the University of California — $20,000

» Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens — $40,000

» Santa Barbara Channelkeeper — $15,000

» Santa Barbara Maritime Museum — $33,333

» Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network — $20,000

» Santa Barbara Zoological Foundation — $50,000

» Santa Maria Valley YMCA — $28,000

» Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara — $50,000

» Solvang Elementary School District Educational Foundation — $50,000

» St. Vincent’s Institution — $25,000

» Transition House — $35,000

» Wilderness Youth Project — $30,000

Total (31 organizations) — $965,333

— Robyn Parker represents the Hutton Parker Foundation.