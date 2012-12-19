Just Communities Receives $5,000 from Southern California Edison for Scholarships

Southern California Edison has presented a $5,000 donation to the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Just Communities for its Adopt-a-School program for Community Leadership Institute scholarships.

CLI is a unique summer program for Central Coast high school youths that aims to build leadership skills and social awareness. At CLI, students from diverse backgrounds explore their multifaceted identities, learn how to recognize and counter bias, and gain advocacy skills and tools to bring back to their schools and communities.

Southern California Edison donated $5,000 to support general scholarships for any Santa Barbara-area students wishing to attend the program but needing financial assistance.

“Southern California Edison’s gift is an investment in our community’s young people and, through them, in our collective future,” Just Communities Executive Director Jarrod Schwartz. “We hope this gift represents the start of a long relationship between them and Just Communities/CLI.”

Just Communities is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization that works to bring together diverse groups of people to build leadership and develop joint solutions for our communities’ challenges. For more information, click here or call 805.966.2063.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Just Communities.