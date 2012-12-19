Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Gun-Related Tragedies

By Diana Thorn | December 19, 2012 | 3:28 p.m.

Last Friday, a senseless massacre took place at a Connecticut elementary school. As a retired second-grade teacher, I was saddened and horrified.

I was also equally outraged when President Barack Obama, leftist politicians and the mainstream media took advantage of the situation to promote their anti-gun agenda. Never mind that people were grieving and the facts were not yet known.

During the last several years, America has witnessed many gun-related tragedies. It is striking that the Obama administration has handled these shootings in a selective, inconsistent manner.

Regarding school shootings, rather than taking a comprehensive look at each situation, they were quick to point the finger at guns and gun control. Why didn’t they consider mental illness, mind-altering medication, and violent movies and video games as part of the problem? All of these factors are important and should be balanced with our Second Amendment rights to bear arms to protect ourselves, especially against criminals, gangs, terrorists and corrupt governments.

The view of Obama concerning terrorism is also very puzzling and dangerous, as he refuses to confront radical Islamic terrorism. One example is his decision to label the Fort Hood killing of 13 U.S. soldiers as workforce violence instead of terrorism. The shooter, Nidal Hasan, had connections with al-Qaeda and shouted “Allaha akbar” before opening fire.

Recently, gun-running has reared its ugly head. In Fast and Furious, the Obama administration approved and forced the selling of guns (AK-47s), which were “walked” across the border into the hands of Mexican drug cartels. Thousands of Mexican citizens and a U.S. border agent were murdered as a result. This incident was followed by the Benghazi attacks, in which four Americans were killed by Islamic terrorists. The dirty little secret being reported and covered up is that Benghazi was not a consulate, but a CIA headquarters where American guns that were recaptured from Libyan rebels were being transported to Syrian rebels via Turkey.

In both of these operations, U.S. guns got into the hands of very bad people (drug cartels and al-Qaeda). Unfortunately, Obama, Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, the Department of Justice and the State Department have stonewalled, covered up and lied about these gun tragedies. It is doubtful we will ever be told the truth.

America, do not be fooled. President Obama wants to complete the transformation of our country into a socialist government-controlled utopian society. Taking away our gun rights is another way to take away our individual rights and allow the government to control our lives. Push back against this tyranny.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

