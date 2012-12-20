Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Schools, Government Offices, Banks Closing for Holidays

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | December 20, 2012 | 1:15 a.m.

With Christmas and New Year’s just around the corner, most schools and government offices — and many businesses — will be closed during at least part of the next two weeks.

Santa Barbara city government offices will close Friday, with employees returning to work on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Click here for details on the city closures.

City of Goleta offices will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 24, and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Santa Barbara County offices will be closed or have limited hours from Monday, Dec. 24, through Tuesday, Jan. 1. Click here for details on county closures.

Santa Maria city offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Click here for a schedule of the city’s closures.

Schools districts in Santa Barbara County are observing a variety of schedules for their winter breaks. Click here for details for each district.

Allan Hancock College and Santa Barbara City College are on winter break. Classes will resume at Hancock on Jan. 22 and at SBCC on Jan. 28.

Emergency services such as police, fire, harbor and paramedics will continue to be fully staffed in all jurisdictions.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will have no service on Christmas Day, and run on its Sunday schedule on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, and Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve. Click here for MTD schedules.

Libraries will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but stay open till 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Trash collection generally will not take place on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and pick-ups in most areas will be delayed a day.

Banks will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day, but will be open on the eves accordingly:

» American Riviera Bank — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

» Bank of America — Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

» Bank of Santa Barbara — Christmas Eve; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, TBA

» Chase Bank — Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» Citibank — Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

» Montecito Bank & Trust — Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» Santa Barbara Bank & Trust — Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» Wells Fargo Bank — Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but these stores will have limited hours:

» Whole Foods — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

» Ralphs-Carrillo/Chapala — 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

» Albertsons-State/La Cumbre — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» Vons — all stores open various hours

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

