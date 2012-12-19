Tickets On Sale for Best of 37th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival at UCSB

Tickets are on sale now for the Best of the 37th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

The popular festival will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

A Santa Barbara institution, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a perennial A&L fan favorite. Featuring the world’s best films and videos on mountain subjects, the tour awes viewers with thrills and grandeur captured in exotic locations the world over.

The show’s wide variety of film subjects — from extreme sports to mountain culture and environment — will amaze audiences. An entirely different program screens each evening.

With eight films on Wednesday and seven films on Thursday, this year’s highlights range from risky, adrenaline-filled adventures trekking across vast snow and ice fields in Antarctica and down Class 5 white-water rapids in New Zealand to the first-ever downhill ski racing competition in Afghanistan to a spunky dog who shreds on the bike trails and an inspiring team of amputee climbers who have a go at El Capitan.

Click here to view the complete film lineup.

Tickets for each night of the Best of the 37th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival are $14 for the general public and $11 for UCSB students with current student ID and youths age 18 or younger. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer/publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.