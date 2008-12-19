Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Most Valuable Parent: Rechelle Ringer, Monroe School

The mother of four juggles many volunteer duties, including as PTA president and as a classroom helper.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 19, 2008 | 8:14 p.m.

Article Image
Rechelle Ringer, with husband Michael and their four children,  is the consummate volunteer. Among her commitments are assisting in her children’s classrooms at Monroe Elementary and serving as the school’s PTA president. (Rob Kuznia / Noozhawk photo)

Rechelle Ringer is a woman of many skills.

She holds degrees in art and English from Westmont College, and has earned a teaching credential from the school.

For years, she has sung in ensembles and a cappella choirs at her church and around town.

She works part time at American Riviera Bank as an operations support specialist.

But her No. 1 skill these days is juggling a multitude of volunteer duties at Monroe Elementary School on the Mesa, where two of her four children are students.

In addition to being the school’s PTA president, Ringer is one of the parents who corrects math tests for hundreds of students, puts together the school’s weekly newsletter and is a regular presence in her children’s classrooms, where she serves as a kind of assistant to the teachers.

In addition, she serves as the fundraising chairwoman at her children’s preschool, St. Marks; sits on the Women’s Ministry Board at her church, the Living Faith Center on Hollister Avenue; and oversees the nursery and elementary-age children’s programs at her church.

“It’s a lot of time, but it’s good,” she said, adding that many other parents at the school volunteer just as many hours. “I’m at least fortunate that I don’t have to work full time. We have single mothers who don’t have the support of an extra income, and they still volunteer.”

Ringer’s husband, Michael, teaches advanced-placement social studies at Dos Pueblos High School.

Ringer, 33, was raised in Montecito but grew up in a middle-class home, the daughter of an architect father and stay-at-home mother. Playing musical instruments was mandatory in her house; Ringer played the flute and took vocal lessons. As soon as it became evident to her father that she had artistic talent, he made a point to immerse her in artistic materials.

“The arts have always been a big thing for him,” she said.

After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, she majored in art at Westmont, where she worked in all manner of styles — from sculpture welding to water-color painting to stone carving.

“It was very well-rounded, because my whole point was to be able to teach,” she said.

These days, she still finds the time for music. At church, Ringer sings on the worship team as well as in the women’s ensemble. For 10 years, she sang with the local group Canticle A Cappella Choir and did a couple of stints with the Quire of Voyces.

But she hasn’t done much with art lately. “My family is more important,” she said.

Being the PTA president of a school can be practically a full-time job in itself. First, there are the fundraisers, which must generate enough revenue to hire a variety of specialists in subjects to which the students otherwise would not be exposed, such as art, P.E., music and computers.

But the PTA isn’t just about fundraising.

The group also organizes events such as bingo night, a helmet giveaway for student bicyclists and after-school movies for students on half-days. It also has an outreach component. The group, for instance, might bring in a speaker to shed light on political school issues. Then there is the weekly newsletter that Ringer heads up.

“The hardest part is finding the translators,” she said.

Ringer and a handful of other parents also help the school with its unique math program, in which students must pass a test whenever it comes time to move to the next level. During these tests, Ringer and the other parents sit in the cafeteria, grading the exams.

Ringer said the most rewarding aspect of volunteering in the schools is the enjoyment her children get from seeing her on campus. Sometimes her daughter runs across the playground to give her a hug. Her son, Ringer chuckled, likes to boast to his friends that his mom is the PTA president.

“It makes education important to them, because it’s important to me,” she said.

MVP: Rechelle Ringer

School: Monroe Elementary School on the Mesa; kindergarten through sixth grade; 536 students

Location: 431 Flora Vista Drive

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 