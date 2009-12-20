Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: How to Measure Your Marketing

Simple methods can help ensure effectiveness, saving you time, money and customers

By Craig Greene | December 20, 2009 | 5:18 p.m.

Seasoned business owners implement systems to measure their marketing effectiveness. To avoid losing time, money and customers, here are some methods to monitor your next campaign.

» Give your marketing pieces a “call to action.” Make sure your printed materials — such as coupons, print ads, business reply cards and brochures — have a unique telephone number or URL prominently placed on the piece. When consumers call or visit a particular Web site, you can easily measure that collateral’s response.

For coupons used to draw consumers to a place of business, use a unique code. That way, if your coupon appears in two mailings, coding each one differently lets you determine which mailing was more successful.

» Use Web statistics extensively. Web statistics can tell you the popularity of a particular Web page or whether customers and visitors enter your site by typing a direct link, using a search engine or linking from another site. This information is invaluable for fine-tuning your campaigns. Most Internet providers offer Web statistics for free. Contact them for more information.

» Survey your customers. A customer survey can help you determine if a marketing piece left an impression. Also, a survey can reveal your customers’ preferred methods of receiving business communications.

» Ask customers how they found you. Don’t forget to ask customers how they found out about your business, either when they call or when you meet them in person.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 