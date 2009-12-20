Craig Greene: How to Measure Your Marketing

Seasoned business owners implement systems to measure their marketing effectiveness. To avoid losing time, money and customers, here are some methods to monitor your next campaign.

» Give your marketing pieces a “call to action.” Make sure your printed materials — such as coupons, print ads, business reply cards and brochures — have a unique telephone number or URL prominently placed on the piece. When consumers call or visit a particular Web site, you can easily measure that collateral’s response.

For coupons used to draw consumers to a place of business, use a unique code. That way, if your coupon appears in two mailings, coding each one differently lets you determine which mailing was more successful.

» Use Web statistics extensively. Web statistics can tell you the popularity of a particular Web page or whether customers and visitors enter your site by typing a direct link, using a search engine or linking from another site. This information is invaluable for fine-tuning your campaigns. Most Internet providers offer Web statistics for free. Contact them for more information.

» Survey your customers. A customer survey can help you determine if a marketing piece left an impression. Also, a survey can reveal your customers’ preferred methods of receiving business communications.

» Ask customers how they found you. Don’t forget to ask customers how they found out about your business, either when they call or when you meet them in person.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.